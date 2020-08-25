Harry Maguire found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and bribery

Harry Maguire was released from detention on Saturday. (Source: File)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery on Tuesday after his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old centre-back was arrested was arrested with his brother and a friend last Thursday by Greek police authorities after they got involved in a fight with a group of tourists during his holiday in Mykonos.

Harry Maguire handed a prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days. But this will be suspended because it is a first offence and charges were misdemeanours. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

“Following the hearing, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing,” said Maguire on Tuesday.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter… if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

Harry Maguire found guilty of assault in Greek court. Man United say: “Along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict.”https://t.co/aPHwHtFF4u pic.twitter.com/yuYOuLfW5O — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 25, 2020

On Saturday, the court had been asked to postpone proceedings over the incident and Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor after spending two days in detention.

Manchester United had previously issued a statement on Friday saying they were aware of the incident and that Maguire was fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maguire was called up for the UEFA Nations League squad by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City for 80 million pounds – a world record fee for a defender – in August 2019.

