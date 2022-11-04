scorecardresearch
Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner. Yes, you read that right

Erik ten Hag deploys club captain Maguire as an emergency striker in the latter stages of the Europa League clash against Real Sociedad

Harry Maguire,English Football Player Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag did the unthinkable. The Manchester United manager deployed Harry Maguire as a striker on Thursday in the final 10 minutes of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

Manchester United were leading 1-0 courtesy of an Alejandro Garnacho goal in the 17th minute but needed another goal to finish above Real Sociedad in Group E.

With no option on the bench, In the 82nd minute, Ten Hag introduced Fred and Harry Maguire for Christian Eriksen and Garnacho in the 82nd minute. But Maguire did not get good enough delivery to use his height as an advantage. Maguire, who was dropped for Lindelof as a centre back, doubled as a striker as United resorted to aerial passes.

“We needed an extra goal so we brought more offensive players on, more four-against-four in the midfield, so we took more risks from that moment on,” Ten Hag explained in the post-match conference.

“He (Lindelof) is performing well in combination with Martinez. Sunday he was ill, so not available and then (in) came Harry and he did well also. So I am happy we have the competition in many more positions and that is what we need, but also to cover all the games.

“With the Varane injury, it hurt us because also his leadership, but still we have three really good centre-backs and that’s good and that’s also what we need.

“(To) clear (why Maguire went up front): we needed the goal and then we went more opportune. With Cristiano and Harry Maguire, you have two good headers and we tried to go more direct into the box and I think we did several times, quicker to get into the box for the opponent.”

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 12:09:28 pm
