scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

Harry Kane to miss Tottenham’s UEFA Conference League play-off amid transfer saga

Harry Kane also missed Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday after being unable to train due to self-isolation requirements.

By: Reuters |
Updated: August 19, 2021 8:54:37 am
Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur's second-highest all-time top scorer (220). (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not travelled with the team for Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira, British media reported on Wednesday.

Kane had been originally named in the 25-man squad for the trip to Portugal by manager Nuno Espirito Santo but is now expected to stay back in London to work on his fitness.

The England captain also missed Tottenham’s win against Manchester City in its Premier League opener over the weekend after being unable to train due to self-isolation requirements.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 28-year-old has been a transfer target for Manchester City, with City boss Pep Guardiola saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the move happen.

Kane told Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy at the end of last season that he wanted to leave the club in order to challenge for major trophies, according to media reports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

2nd Test: Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 19: Latest News

X