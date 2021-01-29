Harry Kane to be out for ‘few weeks’ for Tottenham Hotspur with ankle injuries

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 29, 2021
Harry Kane, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, failed to appear for the second half against Liverpool after twice requiring treatment in the opening period.

By: Reuters | January 29, 2021 5:28:46 pm
Harry Kane suffering an injury on Thursday. (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur face the prospect of having to make do without talisman Harry Kane for a few weeks after the striker suffered an ankle injury in the 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday.

Kane, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, failed to appear for the second half after twice requiring treatment in the opening period.

It will be a worry for manager Jose Mourinho, especially with Kane’s recent history of ankle injuries.

“Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn’t know well,” Mourinho said.

“But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worst than the first one — a few weeks, I don’t know.”

With a busy period coming up, starting with Sunday’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion and then a home clash with Chelsea next week, Kane’s absence would be keenly felt.

“There are some players you can’t replace. When it happens it happens but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else,” Mourinho said.

