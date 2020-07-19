Harry Kane double sinks Leicester City, relegation looms large for Bournemouth

Harry Kane in action. (Source: Reuters) Harry Kane in action. (Source: Reuters)

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur dealt a huge blow to Leicester City’s hopes of a top-four finish with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leicester’s James Justin deflected Son Heung-min’s shot into his own goal after six minutes and Kane gave his side a commanding lead with two quality strikes before halftime.

England skipper Kane took his tally to four in two games after scoring twice in his side’s 3-1 win at Newcastle United.

Leicester remain fourth but are level on 62 points with fifth-placed Manchester United who have two games left to play to Leicester’s one. They meet on the final day of the season.

Spurs are finishing the season strongly, winning four of their last five games, and moved above Wolverhampton Wanderers into sixth place, closing in on Europa League qualification.

SAINTS SEAL WIN AFTER LATE DRAMA

Bournemouth’s five-year Premier League residency was left hanging by a thread on Sunday after a 2-0 home defeat to Southampton left them three points adrift of safety with one game remaining.

Danny Ings scored his 21st goal of the league season and Che Adams added a second deep in stoppage time to hand the visitors victory in the south coast clash, after VAR ruled out a late goal for Bournemouth in a dramatic end to the game.

To stay up, Bournemouth must now win away at Everton next Sunday and hope that Watford lose both their remaining games at home to Manchester City on Tuesday and away at Arsenal on the last day of the league season so that Bournemouth can creep above them on goal difference.

Watford are 17th in the standings with 34 points from 36 games while second-from-bottom Bournemouth have 31 points from 37.

