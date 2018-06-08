Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Harry Kane signs new six-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur

England captain Harry Kane signed a new six-year contract with Tottenham on Friday.

By: AP | Published: June 8, 2018 8:23:37 pm
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Watford in the Premier League Harry Kane will captain his country at the World Cup in Russia. (Source: Reuters)
England captain Harry Kane signed a new six-year contract with Tottenham on Friday.

British media reported Kane doubled his 100,000 pound ($133,700) weekly salary.

He has scored more than 20 goals in each of the last four English Premier Leagues, and returned a career-best total of 30 this campaign as Spurs secured a third consecutive top-three finish.

The announcement came just two weeks after Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino signed a five-year contract, ending speculation over his future amid reported interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 24-year-old Kane will captain his country at the World Cup in Russia, with England’s opening game coming against Tunisia in Volgograd in 10 days.

