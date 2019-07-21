Watch: Harry Kane scores 93rd minute wonder-goal from halfway line against Juventus

Harry Kane stole the thunder with a 93rd-minute long-range goal from the halfway line against Juventus to give Tottenham Hotspurs a 3-2 win the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

Goal of the day brought to you by @LaLigaEN. We just can’t get enough of this last-minute winner from Harry Kane. Have a hit, son! pic.twitter.com/AMOC0Pn5GR — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 21, 2019

Speaking about the goal after the match, Kane said, “It is probably one of the best goals of my career. I could see in parts of the game that the keeper was off the line. I thought if I get a chance to shoot, I’ll shoot. Thankfully it went in.”

Erik Lamela had scored the only goal of the first half, striking from close range in the 31st minute to give Spurs a 1-0 lead. Juventus substitute Gonzalo Higuain equalised in the 56th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had got the crowd roaring with an attempted overhead kick barely minutes into his first pre-season match, fired Juventus ahead 2-1 in the second half. Kane’s goal completed the comeback after Lucas Moura equalized for Spurs.

“It was a great goal. Unbelievable from Harry. It is good for him to set off pre-season with scoring,” said Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The International Champions Cup features 12 teams – Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Juventus, Fiorentina, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Guadalajara – playing a series of friendly matches from 17 July to 10 August.