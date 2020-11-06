Harry Kane nets 200th goal for Spurs, Milan loses in Europa League

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League Group J match between Ludogorets and Tottenham Hotspur at the Ludogorets Arena stadium in Razgrad, Bulgaria, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Anton Uzunov)

Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 away victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday, while AC Milan’s 24-game unbeaten streak ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille at at the San Siro.

Ten-man Benfica came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Rangers after an equalizer in injury time, and Arsenal had to come from one goal down to beat Norwegian club Molden 4-1 at home for its third straight win.

Leicester routed Braga 4-0, while Celtic was beaten 4-1 by Sparta Prague in Glasgow.

Also, Roma thrashed Cluj 5-0, and Spanish league leader Real Sociedad handed AZ Alkmaar its first defeat halfway through the group stage.

KANE DOUBLE CENTURY

After Tottenham’s 1-0 loss against Royal Antwerp last week, manager Jose Mourinho started Kane for the first time in the competition.

In his 300th appearance, Kane needed just 13th minutes put his team ahead by heading home corner from Lucas Moura.

It was Kane’s first goal in the group stage of Europe’s second tier competition this season after another five in the qualifying.

Kane scored his first Tottenham goal in this competition against Shamrock Rovers in 2011.

Lucas doubled the lead 20 minutes later. Kane collected a pass from Gareth Bale before setting Lucas up with a pass from the right to net from close range.

Kane was substituted at halftime and replaced by Carlos Vinicius.

Claudiu Keșerü pulled one back for Ludogorets in the second before Giovani Lo Celso finished it off.

LASK beat Antwerp 1-0 in the other Group J game, meaning both teams are tied with Tottenham on six points.

SECOND AWAY HAT TRICK

Yusuf Yazici scored his second hat trick in the competition as Lille stunned Milan to halt an unbeaten streak that dated back to last season and included 11 games in this campaign.

After earning a penalty, Yazici sent Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute. The Turkish midfielder doubled the lead five minutes into the second half with a shot from outside the area that bounced in front of the ’keeper.

He completed the scoring three minutes later with a left-foot shot to finish off a counter attack.

Yazici also netted a hat trick in the opening group game, also away at Sparta Prague

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic started the game for Milan but was substituted in the 62nd.

Lukas Julis also scored a hat trick as Sparta earned its first points of the campaign by upsetting Celtic.

Lille leads the group with seven points, one ahead of Milan.

ARSENAL PERFECT

Arsenal surprisingly went behind in the 22nd, with Martin Ellingsen unleashed a dipping shot past Bernd Leno from 25 meters (yards).

But two own goals turned the tide for the Gunners.

In first-half injury time, Arsenal launched a quick attack following Molde’s corner with Eddie Nketiah trying to find Joe Willock in the area, only for Kristoffer Haugen to knock the ball into his own net for the equalizer.

Sheriff Sinyan did the same in the second half, this time deflecting in Willock’s cross.

Nicolas Pépé netted with a low shot for Arsenal before Willock capped a strong performance with a goal of his own two minutes from time.

Arsenal has nine points in Group B with Molde on six. Rapid Vienna earned a 4-3 win over Dundalk to sit third with three.

BENFICA STRIKES LATE

With Rangers leading 3-1, Rafa Silva started the comeback for Benfica by pulling one back in the 77th minute before Darwin Nuñez collected a through ball to equalize in stoppage time.

Rangers had not conceded a goal in the competition but went behind after just one minute. Silva broke down the right before cutting back a pass that Connor Goldson deflected into his own net.

Benfica looked in control before center back Nicolás Otamendi received a straight red card in the 19th minute when brought down Ryan Kent, who had only goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos to beat.

Steven Gerrard’s team quickly took advantage.

Rangers equalized five minute later, in similar fashion to the opening goal. James Tavernier crossed from the right and Diogo Gonçalves blasted the ball high into his own goal.

Just a minute later, Glen Kamara put Rangers ahead with a goal from the edge of the area.

Six minutes into the second half, Alfredo Morelos tapped in a precise cross from Tavernier to double the lead.

Lech Poznań earned its first win in the group, 3-1 over Standard Liège.

OTHER GROUPS

Borja Mayoral scored two goals and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Roger Ibañez and Pedro Rodríguez added one each for Roma against Cluj to lead Group A with seven points, three more that their Romanian opponent and Young Boys that topped CSKA Sofia 3-0.

With five players sidelined with the coronavirus, Slavia Prague won 3-2 over Nice for its second straight victory in Group C, Slavia, where Leverkusen also won 4-2 at Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Granada leads Group E with seven points after a 2-0 away win against 10-man Omonoia. PAOK is two pints back after a 4-1 victory over PSV.

Cristian Portu scored a second-half goal to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, putting both teams on six points in Group F. Napoli also has six points after coming from a goal down for a 2-1 away win against Rijeka.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for Leicester, which took the sole lead in Group G, three points ahead of Braga. AEK Athens won 4-1 at Zorya Luhansk to sit third with three.

A 1-0 home win over Wolfsberg sent Dinamo Zagreb to the top of Group K with five points. Feyenoord is second, one point behind after beating CSKA Moscow 3-1.

In Group L, Hoffenheim blanked Liberec 5-0 to stay perfect. Red Star won 2-1 over Gent to occupy second place, three points back.

