UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane to wear special golden boots against Spain

Harry Kane finished top scorer at the World Cup in Russia. (Source: Reuters) Harry Kane finished top scorer at the World Cup in Russia. (Source: Reuters)

David Beckham went by the nickname of Golden Balls but it would be another England player who would wear golden boots when he takes the field against Spain in the UEFA Nations League opener at Wembley. To celebrate emerging as the Golden Boot, the England striker would wear the special boots designed for him by Nike and bear the special ‘Lane, Lion, Leader’ message on them.

The message is in homage to White Hart Lane – home of Spurs, The Three Lions – nickname for the England national team and him getting the captaincy armband for the World Cup in Russia.

Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals. Kane tweeted a picture of the boots and wrote: “Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots.”

Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker at the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd