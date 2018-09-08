Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane to wear special golden boots against Spain

UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane to wear special golden boots against Spain

Harry Kane will receive the Golden Boot for his top-scoring six goals at the World Cup in Russia earlier in the summer.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 8, 2018 1:13:55 am
FIFA World Cup 2018, FIFA World Cup 2018 news, FIFA World Cup 2018 updates, England, England FIFA, sports news, football, Indian Express Harry Kane finished top scorer at the World Cup in Russia. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

David Beckham went by the nickname of Golden Balls but it would be another England player who would wear golden boots when he takes the field against Spain in the UEFA Nations League opener at Wembley. To celebrate emerging as the Golden Boot, the England striker would wear the special boots designed for him by Nike and bear the special ‘Lane, Lion, Leader’ message on them.

The message is in homage to White Hart Lane – home of Spurs, The Three Lions – nickname for the England national team and him getting the captaincy armband for the World Cup in Russia.

Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals. Kane tweeted a picture of the boots and wrote: “Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots.”

Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker at the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 