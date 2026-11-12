Harry Kane’s fuel to success: ‘Proving people wrong my whole career’

Harry Kane could be the perpetual boy next door, unassuming and self-effacing, seldom a fodder for scandal, never ran into trouble with a coach or teammate, leave alone an opponent. But he told Daily Mail that he always fed on siege mentality, and a will to prove his doubters wrong. ‘‘I’ve had to prove people wrong my whole career,” he told the British daily.

Arsenal released him when he had barely hit adolescence. It hurt him deeply, and he shaped his mentality: “Getting released that early (by Arsenal) and proving them wrong. Proving my early coaches at Tottenham wrong, who I wasn’t playing as much under. Loan moves that didn’t go well. The World Cup in Qatar, missing that penalty was a really tough moment for me. After that, I scored the next 30 penalties! It’s the same thing, “I’m going to show them”, using all the negative stuff as motivation to push me to another level.”