Harry Kane’s fuel to success: ‘Proving people wrong my whole career’

Harry Kane could be the perpetual boy next door, unassuming and self-effacing, seldom a fodder for scandal, never ran into trouble with a coach or teammate, leave alone an opponent. But he told Daily Mail that he always fed on siege mentality, and a will to prove his doubters wrong. ‘‘I’ve had to prove people wrong my whole career,” he told the British daily.
Arsenal released him when he had barely hit adolescence. It hurt him deeply, and he shaped his mentality: “Getting released that early (by Arsenal) and proving them wrong. Proving my early coaches at Tottenham wrong, who I wasn’t playing as much under. Loan moves that didn’t go well. The World Cup in Qatar, missing that penalty was a really tough moment for me. After that, I scored the next 30 penalties! It’s the same thing, “I’m going to show them”, using all the negative stuff as motivation to push me to another level.”
If someone told him he cannot do something, he did exactly that. “If someone tells me I can’t do something, it motivates me to do it more,” he revealed.
“You look at all the great athletes, Tom Brady and that unwavering mentality to be the best. Maybe with me, because I’m a calm person and you don’t see the ego of some of these great players, it doesn’t mean I don’t want it as much as everyone else. It doesn’t mean I don’t put in the work and drive myself and everyone around me to be the best,” he added.
His biggest fear, he says, is to finish his career ruing he could have performed better. “My biggest fear is finishing my career and thinking I could have done a bit more. I want to make sure that I cross every bridge and do everything possible so that, whenever that day comes, I can say, “I’ve done everything possible. I have this record, I don’t have this record, but it doesn’t matter, I can sleep well at night,” he says.
In another interview, to Daily Telegraph, he said he is not setting limits on his ambitions. “I think not setting limits is a big thing. At any stage, if you feel like, or maybe from the outside, you’re going to slow down – ‘Okay, you’ve reached that record, and now you’re going to slow down’. While I’m feeling like this, there’s no limit on it, why would I put any limit on it? I’m just on the back of scoring 73 goals in one year, which is incredible,” he says.