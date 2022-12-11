England captain Harry Kane explains what went wrong with his second penalty against France at the World Cup

Name Dropping, the morning after

What you should know about FIFA – that’s the football World Cup, which you couldn’t watch last night, but want to sound smart about, at the office water-cooler today.

Yes, Express has your FOMOF covered. That’s Fear of Missing Out (on) Football.

Here’s your name-dropping check-list for December 11 England vs France quarter-final

As England captain Harry Kane sat with his hands covering his face and France players celebrating nearby, England goal-keeper Jordan Pickford rushed to be in front of Kane to prevent a cameraman clicking a picture of him sobbing. With the England captain missing the second penalty after successfully converting the first penalty in the match, it meant that the Three Lions suffered a 1-2 defeat against France in the World Cup Quarter-final at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night. It also meant that England’s wait for another World Cup trophy since 1966 continues.

“I’m not someone who thinks too much about it, I prepare the same whether I get one penalty or two penalties in a game. I can’t fault my preparation or the detail before the game, it didn’t feel any different. I felt confident taking it but didn’t execute it the way I wanted to. Of course, it’s something I will have to live with and take on the chin. But all we can do is be proud of each other and know that the team is in a really good place for the future.” Kane told the BBC after the match.

While Kane’ first penalty kick successfully landed in his favourite top right corner with him matching Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 goals for England, his second penalty kick saw the ball flying high and going into the stands. With six minutes remaining in regulation time and with eight minutes of stoppage time, England could not score an equaliser. Kane did explain if the first penalty impacted his thinking. “No, I am always someone who prepares for getting one or two penalties in a game, I always have an idea of what I want to do. I can’t fault my preparation or anything like that, it was just the execution on the night. The first penalty was great, the second one, I didn’t quite hit it how I wanted to hit,” Kane told ITV.

Born in London, a young Kane attended the Larkswood Primary School in Chingford. Kane was initially chosen by the Arsenal junior team before he was released by Arsenal for being a bit chubby, as reported by Daily Star. Kane was then picked up for Tottenham Hotspurs youth scouts and played on loan for clubs like Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester before playing his first senior match for the Spurs.

England’s Harry Kane looks dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters) England’s Harry Kane looks dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters)

The last 14 years have seen him scoring 273 goals in 473 matches in his club career including 195 goals in 297 Premier League matches. But it’s his record for The Three Lions, which made England manager Gareth Southgate show trust in him to lead the team’s campaign in the Qatar World Cup. The 2018 World Cup golden boot winner, who had come to the World Cup with 51 goals for England and was attempting to break Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 goals, faced a lot of abuse from football fans just at the start of the World Cup.

The England captain had pledged support for the One Love armband before FIFA banned wearing of the armband at the World Cup. The 29-year-old received backlash by football fans over the decision. According to an analysis by Alan Turing Institute for The Guardian, Kane was the most abused England player on the micro blogging website Twitter during the group stages in World Cup. According to the report, Kane was tagged in 426 abusive posts out of a total of 1546 abusive tweets.

“Disappointed fans are likely to cross the line from criticism to abuse when the stakes are high and emotions are running high. As we move to the knockout stages, maybe we will see that kind of rage pitched at England players, depending on the score lines and how they’re progressing through the tournament. It might be something to do with Kane taking a bigger brunt of the abuse in his role as captain, like bearing the weight of the team and how they’re performing on the pitch.” Hannah Kirk, a researcher at the institute had told The Guardian.

The loss meant that no team in World Cup history had been eliminated from more World Cup quarter-finals than England’s seven exits. While England midfielder Jordan Henderson and manager Gareth Southgate came in support of Kane, former Irish midfielder Roy Kaene felt Kane could have done better. “The only consolation is it has happened to a top professional, hopefully he is mature enough, obviously upset. But with a younger player, you would fear it being harder to come back from, but the fact is he is a top professional. But you would like to think he would have done a little better.” Keane told ITV post the match.

Prior to the World Cup, a junior school in Norfolk had changed its name from Howard Junior School to Harry Kane Junior School for the duration of the World Cup and the school’s head teacher had told BBC that the institution will change its name permanently if England wins the World Cup. With the Three Lions bowing out, it seems the school would have to wait for another four years and a visit to the junior school might make Kane forget the agony of missing the penalty against French goalkeeper and fellow Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris.