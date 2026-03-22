Harry Kane scores again to take Bayern Munich closer to Bundesliga title after routing Union Berlin

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, center, and Berlin's Livan Burcu, left, challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Harry Kane scored again and Bayern Munich stepped closer toward its 13th Bundesliga title in 14 years after beating Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday.

Kane scored after the break for his 31st league goal. He has seven more rounds to try and match Robert Lewandowski’s season record of 41.

Serge Gnabry scored twice and Michael Olise also grabbed a goal for Bayern

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović dropped out at short notice with hip problems and the Bavarian powerhouse was without three suspended players — Nicolas Jackson, Luis Díaz, Jonathan Tah — while Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were injured.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had several youngsters among the substitutes.