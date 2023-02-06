scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
WATCH: ‘You made me proud’, Antonio Conte’s heartwarming call to Harry Kane after Spurs’ win over City

The goal was Kane's 200th in the Premier League as he became only the third player to do so behind Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (200).

Kane in conversation with Conte over a phone call post match. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Harry Kane’s goal was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester City 1-0. Their biggest result of the season so far as City failed to capitalise on Arsenal’s loss to Everton and the five point gap between the two remained.

Tottenham on the other hand rose to fifth in the points table, just one point behind fourth placed Newcastle.

Receiving the ball inside the City box in the 15th minute, Kane thumped the ball past Ederson to make it 1-0. A 267th goal for the England captain in the Spurs shirt and one that him the club’s all time record goal scorer, overtaking  Jimmy Greaves’ long time standing record.

Following the game, Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who missed out on being with his time owing to a gall bladder surgery, phoned his captain to say, “You made me proud.” A beaming Kane replied, “Ah, thank you.”

Talking to Sky Sports post match, Kane expressed his emotions on becoming the club’s all time record goalscorer.

“It’s hard to put into words and I’m so glad it [the record-breaking goal] came in a win,” he conceded.  “We worked so hard to keep a clean sheet. It was so special to do it in front of the fans. There has been so much talk about it in the last couple of weeks and to do it in such a big game is even more special.
He further added, “It is a great feeling. When I started playing regularly it wasn’t even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals and I have a few more years left so hopefully there are more to come. [Jimmy Greaves] is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game so to be in that conversation is special. And to overtake him is a huge moment for me.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:27 IST
