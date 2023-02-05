Happy Birthday to The Best Ever: Al Nassr wishes Cristiano Ronaldo as he turns 38

Cristiano Ronaldo’s current club Al Nassr wished the superstar on his birthday on Sunday on their social media handles.

“Parabéns @cristiano! 🤩 Happy Birthday to The Best Ever,” the club posted on Ronaldo’s 38th birthday. Alongside hi8s current club, a lot of fans as well as the Euro and FIFA World Cup Twitter handles also wished the superstar on this day.

The five time Ballon D’or winner on Friday had scored his first goal for Al Nassr, converting from the spot in the second half stoppage time leading to a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.

Parabéns @cristiano! 🤩

Happy Birthday to The Best Ever 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/hZm1UHHN5Q — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 5, 2023

The Portuguese international, who had earlier in the game missed from point blank as he skied one over an empty goal, slotted from 12 yards out in the third minute of added time.

With his goal, Ronaldo has now scored for 22 years in a row. The goal also marked a second occasion of the visiting team nullifying the home team’s one goal cushion. In the first half, Al Fateh had taken lead through Cristian Tello in the 12th minute. A lead that stood for 30 minutes as Talisca levelled with three minutes plus added time left in half time. Sofiane Bendebka scored a second for Al Fateh 13 minutes into the second half.

Ronaldo, who had completed a move to the Saudi club after parting ways with Manchester United during the 2022 World Cup, had been scrutinized last week as Al Nassr lost 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal.

After the match, Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia put some blame on that gilt edged chance by Ronaldo as one of the reasons for losing the match. “One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed opportunity in the first half,” he said.