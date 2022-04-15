scorecardresearch
Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Pedri had already been unavailable from late August to mid-January because of a leg injury.

By: AP |
April 15, 2022 9:21:02 pm
Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, left, is challenged by Barcelona's Pedri during the Europa League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri González will be sidelined for an unspecified period after an injury during a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Spanish club said Friday.

The 19-year-old Pedri tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the 3-2 home defeat Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals that saw Barcelona knocked out of the competition. He was substituted at halftime.

Pedri played 74 games for Barcelona and Spain last season.

Barcelona enters the weekend in second place in the Spanish league, 12 points behind runaway leader Real Madrid. It plays Cádiz on Monday.

