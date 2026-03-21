Hamstring injury keeps Ronaldo out of Portugal friendlies against US and Mexico

A hamstring injury will keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal’s friendlies against the United States and Mexico ahead of the World Cup in North America.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo hasn’t played since Feb. 28 when he limped off the field while playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

As expected, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez did not include the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the squad he announced on Friday. Ronaldo hasn’t played in the U.S. since an August 2014 preseason friendly with Real Madrid against Manchester United in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Portugal plays Mexico in Mexico City on March 28 and the U.S. in Atlanta on April 1.