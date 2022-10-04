scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Haaland not at Messi’s level yet, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland relies on his teammates for goal scoring, while Messi can do it by himself.

(L-R) PSG's Lionel Messi challenges for the ball; Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola; Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after the match. (Reuters)

Erling Haaland has set the Premier League on fire. The 22-year-old striker has so far scored 17 goals in 11 games for Manchester City.

Haaland’s red-hot form is a confirmation of a passing of the guard. We have entered the Haaland era, with the reigns of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ever diminishing.

However, the Manchester City manager feels Haaland is still not at the level of Lionel Messi when it comes to goalscoring prowess.

Guardiola explained the difference between Haaland and Messi. He said: “The difference is, maybe that Erling needs all his mates to do it. It is unbelievable. [But] Messi had the ability himself to do it.”

Guardiola’s comments came right after the Manchester Derby, where Haaland’s hat-trick led to a 6-3 out of Manchester United at the Etihad.

Messi’s finest campaign saw him score an incredible 73 in all competitions for Barcelona in 2011-12, including 50 in the Spanish league. Haaland is on course to threaten those figures.

Norway’s failure to qualify for Qatar means he will be resting while the world’s top players compete in the middle of what will be a heavily congested season due to the disruption to the club calendar.

That midseason break for Haaland has the potential to mean he is even sharper when the Premier League resumes in December.

In hindsight, Guardiola is also right because Haaland is heavily dependent on the mid-fielders like Kevin de Bruyne, Bernando Silva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez. At the same time, Messi never relied on anyone for the assist.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

Only time will tell will Haaland be able to break the records of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 11:04:48 am
Next Story

Dubai Hindu temple set for grand opening today; public entry for people of all faiths from October 5

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 04: Latest News