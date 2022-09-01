scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Haaland nets second hattrick in a row as City score six, Juventus and PSG emerge victorious

Haaland extended his league on top of the English Premier League goals tally with a first half hattrick against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal against Nottingham Forest and Neymar Jr. in action during the Ligue 1 fixture vs Toulouse. (Photos: Erling Haaland and PSG on Twitter)

The mid week football action saw Manchester City take the centre stage with their emphatic 6-0 win at home against Nottingham Forest. 2022 addition to the Pep Guardiola squad, Erling Braut Haaland proved English Premier League doubters wrong for a second week in a row as he netted another hattrick, this one in the first half.

Last week against Crystal Palace, the 22-year-old had scored a second half three. The Norwegian currently leads the goal scoring tally with nine, four more than the next in the list.

Apart from the ex-Borussia Dortmund striker, Joao Cancelo and Julian Alvarez also featured on the scoresheet, with the latter scoring a brace. The Premier League champions were on top of their game against the newly promoted Forest team that was only able to get one attempt on target for the entirety of the game.

City are now second in the points table after five games, two points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have won all of their five matches so far including the one they played last night at home.

The Mikel Arteta managed side bested Aston Villa in a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium with two of the three Gabriels from Brazil gracing the scoresheet. Former City striker, Jesus opened the account for the hosts in the 30th minute, pouncing on the initial save from Emiliano Martinez off Martinelli. Defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz equalised in the 74th minute, curling the ball in straight from the corner. A leveler that would nullified by Martinelli three minutes later.

Arsenal’s north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur grabbed a point from their visit to West Ham in a 1-1 draw, courtesy of the home centre-back Thilo Kehrer scoring an own goal in the first half and midfielder Tomas Soucek scoring an equaliser in the second. Spurs stayed at the third spot in the standings, five points behind their derby rivals.

Last season’s runner-ups, Liverpool were also victorious in a close contest against Newcastle United as Fabio Carvalho scored a late winner, eight minutes deep in the stoppage time.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1

Elsewhere across Europe, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus also registered wins in their Ligue 1 and Serie A fixtures respectively.

PSG asserted their dominance on top of the French league, only on the basis on goal difference, with a 3-0 win at Toulouse. Neymar was at the centre of action once again with another goal. The Brazilian forward has now been involved in 12 goals so far in five Ligue 1 appearances.

His front line partner, Kylian Mbappe and left-back Juan Bernat also scored among the 13 shot the visiting side took on target.

In Italy, Juventus won 2-0 against Spezia with Dusan Vlahovic scoring nine minutes into the match. So far in the Serie A season, the 22-year-old has scored in every fixture his team has found the back of the net.

Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik, came on as a second half substitute and scored the home team’s second goal of the match two minutes into the added time. Juventus, the most succesful team in Serie A history with 36 titles, are now fourth in the points table behind Roma, Inter and Napoli.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:53:21 am
