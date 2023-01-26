Gundogan, Silva, Walker, Cancelo and Laporte likely to leave Manchester City: Report

A mass exodus is looming at Manchester City, with five first-team stars, potentially leaving, according to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez.

“Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte are the most likely candidates to depart the Etihad Stadium,” Alvarez told El Chiringuito.

💣"El Barça está INTERESADO en jugadores del MANCHESTER CITY" 🔥"Gundogan, Walker, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva o Laporte, descontentos con Guardiola, podrían salir" Exclusiva de @10JoseAlvarez. pic.twitter.com/TZhBjQ9bem — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 25, 2023

“A major exit operation because there is a lot of wear and tear among the heavyweights in the dressing room. There are several players who are disgruntled and can’t stand the situation,” said Alvarez.

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan’s contract expires at the end of the season and the German international is most likely to join Barcelona.

Bernando Silva has been on the radar of Barcelona and PSG for quite sometime and the midfielder has rejected several contract proposals from Manchester City.

Alvarez said: “Joao Cancelo is unhappy and Alvarez claims his rapport with Pep Guardiola and his coaches is not the best.”

City want to tie Aymeric Laporte to a new deal, but Alvarez says the Spain international is “thinking more about a departure in June”.

Guardiola is known for letting players leave if they are not happy. He allowed Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively in the summer after the trio wanted more game-time.

City are currently five points behind Arsenal. Despite a lacklustre campaign, Guardiola’s team find them only five points behind the league leaders but Arsenal also has a game in hand, with only half of the season gone.