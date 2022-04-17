Guimarães double gives Newcastle 2-1 win over Leicester

Bruno Guimarães completed Newcastle’s comeback by scoring a second goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester and further ease any Premier League relegation fears on Sunday.

The Brazilian, who had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s first-half opener, headed in Joe Willock’s deflected cross to send 14th-placed Newcastle 12 points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining. Leicester, which reached the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday, remained in ninth place.

Leicester took a 19th-minute lead after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent a low corner into Ayoze Perez’s near-post run. When Perez flicked the ball inside, Lookman drove a shot through a crowded penalty area and underneath goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

Newcastle leveled in the 30th minute. Defender Dan Burn headed down Jonjo Shelvey’s corner and Kasper Schmeichel blocked Guimarães’ initial shot. But Guimarães then poked the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs and across the line. Referee Jarred Gillett, after being advised to review his initial decision to rule out the goal, changed his mind.

After Dan Burn denied Kelechi Iheanacho a late winner from Dewsbury-Hall’s cross, Guimarães pounced to give Newcastle a fifth successive home win. In its first season under Saudi ownership, Newcastle can be sure of transforming the club while still in the Premier League.

Struggling Burnley draws 1-1 at West Ham after Dyche’s exit

Relegation-threatened Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at West Ham in its first match since the shock departure of manager Sean Dyche, but saw Ashley Westwood sustain a bad injury on Sunday.

The Burnley midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic.

A stretcher and oxygen were immediately brought on, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, looked distraught and had to be comforted by teammates.

There was a nine-minute delay while Westwood was treated. There was muted joy for Burnley minutes later when Wout Weghorst rose above Tomas Soucek to head in the rebound after Jay Rodriguez’s header came back off the crossbar in the 33rd minute. Weghorst pointed at the bench in support of Westwood.

Burnley should have doubled its lead after Maxwel Cornet was brought down by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. But after picking himself up, Cornet sent Burnley’s first penalty of the season wide.

Soucek then leveled in the 74th when he bundled in Manuel Lanzini’s free kick with his shoulder. West Ham came closest to a winner but was denied three times by goalkeeper Nick Pope, who tipped a fierce drive from Michail Antonio over and blocked Issa Diop’s header before thwarting Antonio again in a one-on-one.

Burnley, with under-23 coach Mike Jackson in charge following Dyche’s firing, is now three points behind Everton, which is in 17th place and just out of the relegation zone. Everton has played one less game. West Ham, which reached the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, is in seventh place.