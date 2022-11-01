scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Guardiola: Walker and Phillips ‘likely’ ready for World Cup

England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker or Phillips return to action before naming his 26-man group for the tournament that starts on Nov. 20.

Guardiola said Phillips was ahead of Walker in his recovery but was still doing only “partial” and “non-contact” training sessions.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker or Phillips return to action before naming his 26-man group for the tournament that starts on Nov. 20.

“It’s likely, the way they recover,” Guardiola said, when asked about the two players’ chances of being fit for the World Cup.

“I don’t know the intention for Gareth, but it’s likely.

“He spoke with the players regularly, with the doctors, and they know exactly better than me. But what I hear in the dressing room, it’s likely they can be ready.” Walker underwent a groin operation last month, while Phillips had surgery on his shoulder in September. Both played a key role in England’s run to the European Championship final last year.

Guardiola said Phillips was ahead of Walker in his recovery but was still doing only “partial” and “non-contact” training sessions.

“I know how important the World Cup is,” Guardiola said.

“But I’m not going to use a player I feel is not ready for the physicality, the rhythm.” What’s certain is that neither Walker nor Phillips will play against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday in a game that has little riding on it for either team. City is sure of topping the group and Sevilla will finish third.

Advertisement

Erling Haaland will also miss the game at Etihad Stadium, Guardiola said, after being ruled out of the 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday because of ligament damage in his foot.

Guardiola said City’s star striker is improving but “still not 100%” and is not training with the team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

“We don’t want to take a risk, there’s no sense,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully we can have him against Fulham (on Saturday).”

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:32:46 pm
Next Story

WhatsApp bans 26.85 lakh accounts in India in September

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 01: Latest News