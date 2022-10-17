scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Pep Guardiola says Liverpool fans threw coins at him

“Next time they will do it better,” he said in the post-match news conference. "They didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

EPLManchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The City manager remonstrated angrily with a section of the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden saw a goal ruled out when VAR invited referee Anthony Taylor to review the pitchside monitor.

Guardiola repeatedly gesticulated at fans in the immediate aftermath and later said coins were thrown in his direction.

“Next time they will do it better,” he said in the post-match news conference. “They didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...Premium
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Guardiola was referring to an incident when Liverpool fans attacked City’s team bus ahead of a Champions League match in 2018.

Asked if he had enticed a reaction from the home supporters, Guardiola said: “They shout, we shout more.”

Advertisement

And he was clearly still angered by Foden’s goal being disallowed after Taylor spotted a foul on Fabinho in the build-up.

“This is Anfield,” he said.

Mo Salah’s 76th-minute goal proved the decisive moment on a dramatic day when Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for angrily charging out of his technical area.

Defeat for City leaves Guardiola’s team four points behind leader Arsenal, which won 1-0 at Leeds earlier Sunday.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 01:15:11 am
Next Story

Kurukshetra man has a bad hair day, clinic told to save its skin by paying him Rs. 69,000

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 16: Latest News