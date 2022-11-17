‘I was so high, I was scared’, ‘There’s a painting of Gareth first and after that there’s me on the unicorn’: Grealish & Saka share camel-unicorn tales from England camp in Qatar

England’s Jack Grealish says he was scared during the camel ride upon the team’s arrival in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The forward shared the incident in an interaction with Talk Sport.

“There was a camel and that as well, I got on the camel’s back, there was a bird, I don’t know what bird it was,” he said. “The camel fully stood up, I was so high, I was scared.”

He further added, “I got on it but I didn’t think it would go as high as it did because I didn’t realise how big it would be and when it stood up it was so big.”

While the Manchester City player’s camel ride may not have been the smoothest, during England’s Euro 2021 campaign, Bukayo Saka had enjoyed his time on a unicorn. Images of the Arsenal player sitting on an inflated unicorn did rounds during last summer’s football competition.

Talking about the team hotel, Saka said, “There’s a nice little painting of me on the unicorn.”

“When I first saw it I was laughing but it was actually nice. When you walk into the hotel there’s places you can sit down and stuff and there’s a painting of Gareth first and after that there’s me on the unicorn.”

Grealish however, suggested that it was time for Saka and the rest to move on from unicorn. “We’re just waiting for another inflatable, we’ll see what it is this year, we need to move on from the unicorn don’t we?”

England’s World Cup campaign begins on Monday, November 21 as they face Iran in their group B opener.