Monday, Feb 06, 2023
‘Grateful to have spent the day with friends and family’: Ronaldo pens a heartfelt note on his 38th birthday

Sharing the post on his Instagram story, the star footballer wrote, “We only live once, but if you do it right once is enough!”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating 38th birthday with friends and family in Ryadh. (Instagram/cristiano)
Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday with friends and family in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday (February 6).

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner turned 38  and the Portuguese star took to Instagram to share the photos from the celebration.

The Al-Nassr forward posted three pictures which featured his wife Georgina, son Cristiano Jr. along with other friends and family.

“Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages. I am grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends”: he captioned the photos.

Ronaldo’s birthday week started just as he would have wished for- a goal for his new club. He took the ball out of team-mate Talisca’s hands to net a stoppage-time penalty and scored his first goal for new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s spot-kick rescued a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh after he failed to score in his first two games for Al-Nassr.

He wrote afterwards: “Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:23 IST
