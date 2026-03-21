Graeme Souness critical of Arsenal’s set-piece strategy: ‘You block anyone on the pitch…’

Former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness was critical of Arsenal’s set-piece tactics but also predicted them to win the Premier League trophy. The Gunners are at the top of the table with 70 points from 31 games, which is 10 points more than Manchester City, who are placed in second spot with 60 points from 31 games.

“Arsenal get away with a hell of a lot by crowding goalkeepers and blocking goalkeepers. You block anyone on the pitch, anywhere else on the pitch – a centre-half half blocks a centre forward as he’s trying to make a run – and that’s a foul. ‘I just think we’ve got daft referees. We’ve got poor referees who don’t really understand the game. They know all the rules from the first page to the last one, but nuances of the game they don’t get,” said Souness to Daily Mail.