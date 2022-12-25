scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

‘Gracias Papa Lionel’: Watch Argentina release a touching Christmas advert of a boy unboxing the World Cup trophy

Argentina FA released a heartwarming Christmas advert showing a young boy finding the World Cup trophy under the tree.

Argentina release a special Christmas advert showing a young boy finding the World Cup trophy under his tree. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Argentina FA has released a heart-touching advert of a boy unboxing the World Cup under the Christmas tree.

The video is tweeted by the Argentina FA with the caption: “Thank you Papa Lionel! The most precious gift is already at home. Congratulations to all the Argentine people!”

In the video, the wide-eyed young boy can be seen rushing down the stairs before he is mesmerised by a huge gift wrapped up in red ribbons. He carefully unravels it and opens the box – at which point he is greeted with the glistening gold masterpiece that is the World Cup trophy. In utter disbelief, he picks up the trophy and exclaims ‘Gracias Papa Noel’ before kissing it.

In Argentina, Santa Claus is known as Papa Noel, but it has been changed to hail the national team captain Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar.

Messi was influential throughout the tournament in Qatar – and became the first ever footballer to win the Player of the Tournament award twice.

The World Cup is one trophy that has eluded Messi his whole career – including in 2014 when Argentina were defeated by Germany in Rio.

This year’s final went down as one of the greatest ever seen with Messi scoring the opener from the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before half-time.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

And while it looked like the trophy was all but secured, France’s superstar Kylian Mbappe took the game to extra-time with a late quick-fire brace.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

During extra-time, the PSG stars each scored again to take the game to penalties but it was Messi’s Argentina who triumphed in the end and in turn gave the nation the best Christmas present they could have wished for.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 12:55:17 pm
Next Story

CAF head constable shot dead by junior in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 25: Latest News
close