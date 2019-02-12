Toggle Menu
England’s World Cup-winning keeper Gordon Banks dead at 81

Gordon Banks won 73 caps for England between 1963 and 1972 and made nearly 200 appearances for Stoke before his playing career was brought to an end due to a car crash that cost him the sight in one eye.

In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London.
Gordon Banks has passed away at 81. (Source: AP)

Gordon Banks, the World Cup-winning England goalkeeper who was also known for blocking a shot from Pele that many consider to be the greatest save in football history, has died. He was 81.

English football club Stoke, one of Banks’ former teams, posted a statement from his family on Twitter on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight,” the statement on Twitter said. “We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him.”

No cause of death was given.

Known for his reflexes, Banks was one of English football’s most revered players after helping the team win the 1966 World Cup on home soil. He conceded only one goal in five games before England beat West Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Four years later at the next World Cup in Mexico, Banks scurried across his line and dived to his right in an attempt to stop a downward header from Pele. Banks managed to reach the low ball his right hand and scoop it over the crossbar.

“Pele actually shouted `Goal’ as he headed it,” Banks later said.

The England team Twitter account posted a video of the save on Tuesday.

“As well as helping the (hash)ThreeLions to glory in 1966, Gordon will be remembered for THAT save against Brazil four years later. A true England legend,” the England team wrote alongside the video.

Brazil eventually won that group game 1-0 and then went on to win its third World Cup title.

Banks had played in 73 internationals when he was forced to retire in 1972, at the age of 35, after losing the sight in his right eye in a car accident. He lost one of his kidneys to cancer in 2005 and revealed in 2015 that he was facing another battle against cancer.

“If I could make a save like the one against Pele, while playing against the greatest in the world, then I will be able to battle through this health problem,” Banks said then.

“Banksie,” as he was known, started his club career at Chesterfield before spells with Leicester (1959-67) and Stoke (1967-73) in the top division of English football.

