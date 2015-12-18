Gonna miss you boss: John Terry to Jose Mourinho

Despite their strained ties towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, John Terry had nothing but praise for his former boss in the wake of his sacking. (Source: Reuters) Despite their strained ties towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, John Terry had nothing but praise for his former boss in the wake of his sacking. (Source: Reuters)

John Terry has paid tribute to Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked by Chelsea for the second time, taking to Instagram to describe his former manager as “the very best I have ever worked with”.

Defensive stalwart Terry formed a strong bond with Mourinho during the manager’s first spell at Stamford Bridge, when the west London side won back-to-back league titles.

The same bond was in evidence last season, when the Blues romped to the title and League Cup, with Terry an integral part of the success.

However, cracks in the relationship surfaced this season as the team’s form slumped, with the first signs appearing as early as August when Mourinho hauled Terry off at halftime during a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Despite their strained ties towards the end of Mourinho’s tenure, Terry had nothing but praise for his former boss in the wake of his sacking.

“Thank You doesn’t seem enough. Sad sad day,” the Chelsea captain wrote.

“Gonna miss you Boss. The Very Best I have EVER worked with, unbelievable memories together. #boss #friend #specialone #bestever @chelseafc”

