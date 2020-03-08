Gokulam clinch win against Churchill in injury time, TRAU rise to fourth

Henry Kisekka scored the 90th-minute winner for Gokulam Kerala. (Source: I-League) Henry Kisekka scored the 90th-minute winner for Gokulam Kerala. (Source: I-League)

Henry Kisekka scored in the last minute as Gokulam Kerala FC beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 in a thrilling match of the I-League here on Sunday.

Gokulam Kerala’s victory gave a serious jolt to the Red Machines’ hopes of finishing in second place on the points table.

With the win, Gokulam now have 22 points from 15 games — the same as TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC, overtaking Churchill Brothers in the process, who have 20 points to their kitty.

Churchill Brothers lined up a heavy midfield as they opted for a 3-5-2 formation. Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, kept five in the defence in a 5-3-2 set-up.

TRAU BEAT INDIAN ARROWS

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC scored a last-gasp goal to beat All India Football Federation’s developmental side Indian Arrows 1-0 at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Sunday.

Deepak Devrani scored the all-important goal in the 89th minute to give TRAU the crucial three points.

The win comes at a very important time for TRAU, who now have some breathing space in their quest for I-League survival. With 22 points from 17 matches, they are now at fourth in the table.

TRAU will now travel to Srinagar to challenge Real Kashmir FC on March 14, while Indian Arrows will face Gokulam Kerala at their backyard a day later.

