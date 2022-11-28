GOAT Transfer: David Beckham could sign both Messi & Ronaldo for Inter Miami

A year ago, in an interview with ESPN, Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham had said that the Major League Soccer club remains intent on signing global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, or Neymar.

“When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar,” Beckham said.

“There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don’t think it’s a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it’s a great place.”

There is a high chance that David Beckham might pull a coup by signing both Ronaldo and Messi in the coming months.

Messi’s contract expires in the summer at Paris Saint-Germain and the playmaker might decide to relocate sooner rather than later to America.

According to the report in The Sun, Beckham’s Inter Miami is also interested in former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

With current star players Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi, and Alejandro Pozuelo leaving the league next month, the MLS team would then have met their need for three “designated” players. Miami could end up signing an exciting team if they manage to rope in Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo who recently ended his contract with Manchester United.

Beckham’s interest in sealing the deal for the Portuguese captain was also revealed by The Sun. Furthermore, Ronaldo would certainly replace fellow striker Suarez if he were to sign with Miami, taking over the team’s main attacking role.

Barcelona and Spain captain Sergio Busquets is also rumoured to be joining Miami.

And regardless of the other players Beckham decides to go for, Messi and Rondaojoins the MLS franchise, they will still be surrounded by elite players.

Beckham exercised his option to purchase an MLS franchise in 2014 following his retirement, with the league awarding the team to him and his business partners in 2018.