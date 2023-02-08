scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in Turkey earthquake

Following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck close to the city of Gaziantep and also had an effect on neighbouring Syria, the goalkeeper was reported missing on February 6. Later, his lifeless body was discovered beneath the debris.

Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan (Twitter/YMSkulubu)
Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following the deadly earthquake that struck his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor has confirmed.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.

“We will not forget you, beautiful person,” they wrote

After joining the club in 2021, Turkaslan, 28, played six times for Turkish second division club Yeni Malatyaspo.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is also one of the victims of the deadly quakes in Turkey. He was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building.

The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that struck southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The death toll climbed above 7,700 and was expected to rise further.

Atsu’s whereabouts and condition were unconfirmed overnight until the Ghana FA posted an update on its official Twitter site on Tuesday saying: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued.”

Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA didn’t give details of any injuries.

With AP Inputs

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 10:03 IST
