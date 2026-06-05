Glitch gives fans free World Cup 2026 tickets; FIFA wants money back

The supporters in question secured seats for zero US dollars owing to a glitch in the website. (AP Photo)

A “checkout error” has led to 60-odd spectators getting FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets for free, and the global governing body is now demanding that the fans pay up.

The supporters in question secured seats for zero US dollars owing to a glitch in the website. “FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process,” a statement posted on the official FIFA Media X handle noted.

The statement added that while the tickets requested by these fans “remain reserved”, they have been “invited to complete payment of the correct amount”. FIFA regretted the error “and any inconvenience caused”.