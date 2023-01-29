scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
‘Gives him the edge over Messi’: Piers Morgan about Cristiano Ronaldo’s tranfer to Al Nassr

Piers Morgan on the left and Cristiano Ronaldo on the right. (FILE)
British Journalist Piers Morgan believes that Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr gives him an edge over his rival Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Speaking in an interview with Tatler, Morgan said “Thanks to the fall-out from our interview, Ronaldo signed the biggest transfer deal in football history, and is now the world’s highest-paid athlete, at the age of 37.”

“He’s also doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi’s Argentina.” he added

“He wanted freedom from Manchester United, where he rightly felt he had been badly disrespected by both the manager and senior club executives,” he said.

Recalling the texts both him and Ronaldo have shared, he said “Ideally, I think he’d have preferred to play for another top club in the Champions League for a year or two, but Al Nassr made him a staggering offer, and I think the fresh challenge of raising the profile of football in a new region of the world, at the twilight of his incredible career, really appealed to him.

“He’s definitely happy. I’ve swapped a few texts with him, and he’s absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch.” Piers Morgan added.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 18:29 IST
