From cleaning toilets at mental hospital to football coach: The unbreakable Giuseppe Sannino

The 68-year-old Serie A coach talks bathrooms, resignations, and why his real championship came in Libya

By: Express News Service
4 min readJan 29, 2026 05:19 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Italian football manager Giuseppe Sannino. (PHOTO: AP)FILE PHOTO: Italian football manager Giuseppe Sannino. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Giuseppe Sannino wakes at dawn in Bellinzona, Switzerland, ready for what he calls “yet another miracle” in the country’s second division. But the 68-year-old coach has already lived several lifetimes worth of them.

“I used to clean toilets in a mental hospital,” Sannino told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now I’ve worked my way up to Serie A.”

The journey between those two points is filled with sawdust floors and cockroaches, six promotions and nine resignations, a Neapolitan childhood in flip-flops and a father who once burned his soccer shoes as punishment.

Sannino doesn’t do things halfway. At Watford, he walked away from £550,000 after winning four of his first five matches because he couldn’t be anyone but himself. “I speak to your face,” he explained. “I resigned for dignity, leaving behind money.”

Born in Naples and raised in Turin, young Sannino earned the nickname “cobbler” for wandering the streets in shorts and sandals. School was optional. Soccer was everything. His playing career peaked in Serie C before ending at 31, when he transitioned to coaching Vogherese’s youth team while secretly studying Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan. And working. Always working.

“Wake up at 5 a.m., shift at dawn, seven hours there and then back on the field,” he recalled. For a decade he mopped psychiatric hospital floors with sawdust, battled cockroaches, and helped patients. “I experienced real suffering there. I remember a brilliant painter who sat there painting, and you wondered why she was in that place.”

The Breakthrough

The turning point arrived with Südtirol’s Serie D championship in 1999-2000. He quit the hospital specifically to take that job. In 2008, an agent suggested he watch a Serie C2 match where both coaches were at risk. Como won 3-2. Sannino went to Varese.

Story continues below this ad

“The story of my heart,” he said of three years without a home defeat and attendance swelling from 500 to 10,000. He invited players to curse each other out freely. It became the rallying cry for two promotions. In 2011, they barely missed Serie A. He left in tears.

Serie A and walking away

Siena brought him to the top flight. At the Olimpico against Roma, watching Francesco Totti emerge from beneath the Curva Sud, Sannino whispered to his assistant: “How many will they score today?” It finished 1-1. “One of the most beautiful matches I ever coached,” he told the newspaper. At Palermo, he fought with Maurizio Zamparini before a 1-1 draw with Cagliari. “‘Who does he think he is?’ Zamparini said,” Sannino recounted. “The next day we drew and he fired me. But he was a generous man.”

The Watford resignation remains his only regret. “I have to be myself. If I’d continued, I would have clashed with everyone,” he said. The team reached the Premier League that season.

The real championship

Italy holds too many clichés now, Sannino says. He won’t return. “At my age, I don’t want to get into that centrifuge,” he told Gazzetta. “I’m someone who started from nothing and made it on my own.”

Story continues below this ad

So he went abroad: Hungary, Greece, Switzerland, Libya. In Tripoli with Al-Ittihad, his president postponed a match for Sannino’s wedding. In Benghazi, he found something more valuable than trophies. “The humble players, like Gazzi or Brienza,” he reflected. “I keep a message from a Libyan player: ‘You were a father.’” He paused. “There it is. My Scudetto (trophy)”.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
‘All is good’: Days after Kochi 'miff', Tharoor meets Rahul Gandhi, Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham's fitness discipline: 'I used to force him to do it'
Harshvardhan Rane JOhn Abraham
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News