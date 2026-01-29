From cleaning toilets at mental hospital to football coach: The unbreakable Giuseppe Sannino

Giuseppe Sannino wakes at dawn in Bellinzona, Switzerland, ready for what he calls “yet another miracle” in the country’s second division. But the 68-year-old coach has already lived several lifetimes worth of them.

“I used to clean toilets in a mental hospital,” Sannino told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now I’ve worked my way up to Serie A.”

The journey between those two points is filled with sawdust floors and cockroaches, six promotions and nine resignations, a Neapolitan childhood in flip-flops and a father who once burned his soccer shoes as punishment.

Sannino doesn’t do things halfway. At Watford, he walked away from £550,000 after winning four of his first five matches because he couldn’t be anyone but himself. “I speak to your face,” he explained. “I resigned for dignity, leaving behind money.”