Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Giuseppe Rossi suffers a serious injury for the fourth time in his career

Giuseppe Rossi's once promising career has been stricken by a series of injuries.

By: Reuters | Barcelona | Published: April 10, 2017 6:37:45 pm
Giuseppe Rossi, Giuseppe Rossi injuries, celta vigor, europa league, football news, sports news, indian express Giuseppe Rossi had made his professional debut with Manchester United. (Source: Twitter)
Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi’s bad luck with injuries continued as his club Celta Vigo announced on Monday that the striker would be out for up to seven months after suffering the fourth serious knee injury of his career.

Rossi, 30, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Celta’s 2-0 defeat at home to Eibar on Sunday, six days after scoring a hat-trick for the Galicians in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas.

The striker, who made his professional debut with Manchester United, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee twice in the 2011-12 season with Villarreal, and again in 2014 with Fiorentina.

Rossi is still owned by Fiorentina and looked to be on the way to resurrecting his stricken career after a successful loan spell at Levante last season which earned him another loan move to Celta.

