Giuseppe Rossi faces one-year ban for doping case in Italy

Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi’s injury-plagued career has taken another negative turn with a positive doping test. Italy’s anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will stand trial next week after testing positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor is seeking a one-year ban. The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season. Rossi is currently out of contract.

Dorzolamide, the substance that Rossi tested positive for, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July. Rossi had no immediate comment.

The 31-year-old Rossi was born in the United States but played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by a series of knee injuries.

