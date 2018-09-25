Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Giuseppe Rossi faces one-year ban for doping case in Italy

The anti-doping prosecutor is seeking a one-year ban. The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

By: AP | Rome | Published: September 25, 2018 7:21:11 pm
The test was taken in May while Giuseppe Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season. (AP Photo)
Related News

Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi’s injury-plagued career has taken another negative turn with a positive doping test. Italy’s anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will stand trial next week after testing positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor is seeking a one-year ban. The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season. Rossi is currently out of contract.

Dorzolamide, the substance that Rossi tested positive for, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July. Rossi had no immediate comment.

The 31-year-old Rossi was born in the United States but played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by a series of knee injuries.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 