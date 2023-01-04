FIFA boss Gianni Infantino says he’s ‘dismayed’ after the criticism for taking a selfie in front of Pele’s coffin

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has said he is “dismayed” after the criticism he received for taking a selfie in front of the late Pele’s coffin with Pele’s former teammates including Lima.

Infantino came under intense scrutiny by netizens after seeing his selfie. Netizens called the FIFA boss “classless”, “disgrace” and “horrible”

Infantino pulls out his mobile to take a selfie in front of #Pelé lying in his coffin according to the report below. What a disgrace. https://t.co/g9HCbgPJ6A — Bonita Mersiades (@bonitamersiades) January 3, 2023

Infantino in his defence came out and said “asked to do a selfie of all of us together but they didn’t know how to do it”.

“So, to be helpful, I took the phone of one of them and took the photo of all of us for him.” he added.

Talking further about the criticism Infantino said, “If being helpful to a team-mate of Pele creates criticism I’m happy to take it and will continue to be helpful wherever I can to those having contributed to write legendary pages of football.”

“I have so much respect and admiration for Pele and for that ceremony yesterday that I would never do anything that would be disrespectful in any way whatsoever,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino – FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

Pelé was buried in his final resting place on Tuesday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Pelé was being laid to rest in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the black casket was driven through the streets of the city of Santos in a firetruck.