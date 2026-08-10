Infantino rebuked: Read UEFA, CONCACAF, AFC’s scathing reply to FIFA president

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The war between the world body of football, and its continental subsidiaries deepened on Monday, as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean Football Association (CONCACAF), and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) wrote a stinging open letter, published on all platforms of the three confederations, blaming Gianni Infantino squarely for the plan to sell the World Cup to private investors.

The letter comes after FIFA released a statement where they said that a concerted effort was being mounted to challenge the malign Infantino and the governing body.

In the letter, all three confederations laid the blame on Infantino for breaking trust and abandoning his duty to football.