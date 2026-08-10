Infantino rebuked: Read UEFA, CONCACAF, AFC’s scathing reply to FIFA president

The war between the world body of football, and its continental subsidiaries deepened on Monday, as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean Football Association (CONCACAF), and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) wrote a stinging open letter, published on all platforms of the three confederations, blaming Gianni Infantino squarely for the plan to sell the World Cup to private investors.
The letter comes after FIFA released a statement where they said that a concerted effort was being mounted to challenge the malign Infantino and the governing body.
In the letter, all three confederations laid the blame on Infantino for breaking trust and abandoning his duty to football.
“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it,” read the statement. “When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.”
An open letter to the football family from AFC, CONCACAF and UEFA: ⬇️https://t.co/8sjedkOyJA pic.twitter.com/OvskyoggYv
— UEFA (@UEFA) August 10, 2026
The letter was critical of a FIFA meeting held in Morocco where Infantino attempted to regain support and reorganise FIFA ranks that had fallen astray. African confederation CAF rallied its support behind Infantino. That was followed by a smattering of South American and Asian countries supporting the Fifa president as well.
“This recent meeting, where a select number of members of the FIFA management committee – not the full committee – were summoned abroad, rather than leadership going to Zurich to address the heart of FIFA, its staff, only reinforces these concerns and represents a continuation of the very pattern of conduct that brought us to this moment. It is not the conduct of a custodian of the game, but of one who believes the game is answerable to him,” read the letter, accusing Infantino of still not addressing the core of the issue at hand.
The joint letter also demands that a full report of the events, one which FIFA has promised to furnish, be done by a third-party investigator rather than FIFA itself.
“FIFA has also committed to presenting a full report on these events to the FIFA Council, once again failing to recognise that proper governance in the face of such a profound lack of judgement would require that such a review be conducted by a fully independent third party, not by FIFA itself, its staff, or by any stakeholder within football,” it said.