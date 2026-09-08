Infantino re-election bid: Look at numbers, dates for path to staying FIFA chief

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is in the eye of the storm for his failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, will be standing for re-election, seeking his fourth term. Infantino has faced calls from his resignation ​from UEFA, the ​AFC and CONCACAF but retains support from the African and South American confederations.

The UEFA are also reportedly looking to file a criminal complaint against Infantino for possible financial mismanagement after the latter’s failed plans to sell future World Cup profits to private investors. “UEFA and its counsel are contemplating a Swiss criminal proceeding against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code,” UEFA’s lawyers had stated in a 56-page document.

Here’s a look at the key numbers and dates for Infantino’s path to staying FIFA chief till 2031

When did Infantino announce his re-election bid?

While Infantino said that he is seeking re-election as FIFA president in April, it was made official on September 6 through an official statement. “The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election ⁠in 2027. ⁠Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for ⁠re-election,” ‌a FIFA spokesperson said in ​a statement.

When is the FIFA election?

The FIFA presidential election will be held in March 2027 and the last date to file nominations for it is November 18, 2026.

Also Read | How FIFA plans to sell a stake in the World Cup — and why this has sparked outrage

How is a person elected as FIFA president?

In order to become the FIFA president, the candidate needs to receive the backing of 106 FIFA affiliated member associations out of 211.

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Why has UEFA withdrawn the idea of vote of no confidence?

In order to pass the motion of no confidence, it would need three-quarters of the members or 159 votes, which is considered unrealistic, as per the BBC.

Who is the opposition candidate to stand against Infantino?

As of writing, there has been no one who has put their hat in the ring against Infantino but UEFA are confident that a candidate can be found on time. The most likely person to contest CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, as per reports.