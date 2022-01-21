Gianni Infantino meets Premier League players over calendar changes

FIFA president Gianni Infantino held talks with Premier League players, including Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, on Thursday over changes to the international match calendar and player workload.

Infantino and FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, met with members of the players union, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) which represents players at all levels in the English game.

The meeting came after a number of players wrote a letter to Infantino asking to discuss their workload. Among those present were French World Cup winner Pogba, Manchester United’s Spanish midfielder Juan Mata and England women’s internationals Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton, who play for Manchester City.

“Players are crucial when it comes to the game, when speaking about the calendar when we speak about the load, the number of days, the kind of competitions that we want to organise,” Infantino told a small group of reporters.”

Of course, we need to care about the players. We want to protect the players. And in order to know really what their concerns are, we need to talk to them directly,” he said.

FIFA is conducting a review of the international match calendar which determines the windows for national team games and tournament qualifiers. The global governing body is also proposing switching to a biennial World Cup rather than the current format of holding the showpiece event every four years — a plan which has met with strong opposition in European football.

Infantino said that issue had come up in discussions but was not the main focus of the talks.”It was less about the biennial World Cup and much more about the international match calendar, how to (fit) in international team games, how to make sure that the games that are played for the club and national team level are really meaningful and the players are put in the best conditions to play the best possible tournament,” he said.”Of course, the biannual World Cup was mentioned as well.

There are different views, but we didn’t seek any sort of opinion in terms of are you in favour, are you against. It’s more about the timings, the periods, the workload, how to play, when to play,” he said.

PFA chief executive Maheta Molango welcomed the talks.”I know the players really valued what was a constructive, open and positive discussion, and we thank (FIFA) for that,” he said.”If those who play the game are to have meaningful input into decisions about its future, then this kind of dialogue is absolutely critical.”

Ancelotti angry at ‘absolute nonsense’ calendar

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hit out at the fixture schedule after his team beat Elche 2-1 in extra time on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, their third knockout game in eight days. Real had to travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup, which they won by beating Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

“What do you want me to say? There is a calendar which is absolute nonsense,” Ancelotti told reporters.”It is inevitable that it has to change, I hope those who do it wake up and make a calendar that is fairer.”It was the second Real Madrid game that went to extra-time in eight days after they beat arch-rivals Barcelona 3-2 in the Super Cup semi-finals.

Ancelotti rested several first-team regulars against Elche.”It’s a big accomplishment winning the way we did at Elche. I’m very happy,” the Italian said. “I think it was the game that gave me the most joy to win this season because the team showed a lot of character, a lot of strength.

“You can talk about the difficulties, but you have to highlight the character of this team.”Ancelotti praised Isco and Eden Hazard who scored the two Real goals after coming off the substitutes’ bench in extra-time.”I’m very happy for them. They haven’t had many minutes. Today we needed them, we knew it could be a long game. And they won the game for us,” Ancelotti said.”I know I can count on them. I have a group of players that has everything. They never give up, have an extraordinary character.”