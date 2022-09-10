Gianni Infantino, Kalyan Chaubey discuss infrastructure, grassroots, women’s football development in India

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has discussed infrastructure, grassroots, men’s and women’s football development in India with the newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, the world football governing body said.

Infantino held a meeting to personally congratulate Chaubey upon his recent election as president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The two discussed a wide range of issues concerning men’s, women’s, youth and grassroots football development in India, FIFA said in a press release.

After being elected as president in the September 2 elections of the AIFF, Chaubey – a former professional football player himself – revealed bold reform plans to develop football in India, with a strong focus on infrastructure, grassroots and women’s football. Speaking after the meeting, Chaubey thanked Infantino for his words of encouragement, and praised the role FIFA plays in developing football across the globe.

“(FIFA’s support) is very essential, as they help to promote sport in India,” Chaubey said. “So, that’s how we have spoken with the FIFA President and I am honoured that he has given his stamp and I’m happy and looking forward to FIFA and the All India Football Federation working together to take Indian football to international level.

“Mr Infantino has been really supportive and encouraging, and I hope that we will go a long, long way.”

The AIFF is in the final stages of its preparations to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be played across three cities and kicks off on October 11 and runs until October 30.

In 2017, India hosted a record-breaking men’s edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in which more than 1.2 million people attended the matches. Infantino received an update on the preparations ahead of the 16-team tournament.

Chaubey talked about his hopes for the upcoming tournament, and how he and the FIFA president discussed harnessing the opportunity it creates across his vast country, it said.

“The All India Football Federation, allied with the Government of India, has identified 40 places, 40 cities and areas where this FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup replica will be taken, and then each of the 40 places will have one match, one football match,” Chaubey explained.

“We’ll ensure that people living across India will come to know about how the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is going to take place, and I’m sure, having a (female) President of India this time and a FIFA Women’s World Cup being played, it’s going to have a huge impact for Indian women across the globe.

Chaubey, a former goalkeeper who has represented both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in his playing days, was accompanied by the national federation’s new secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran to Qatar, host country for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Chaubey was elected as the president of AIFF after beating former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in the September 2 elections.

The 45-year-old Chaubey, a Bharatiya Janta Party leader from West Bengal, is the first former player to be elected as the head of Indian football’s governing body.