Gianni Infantino’s attempt at Israel-Palestine handshake backfires in tense exchange

Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub, right, reaches to kiss FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the cheek after speaking as Israel Football Association Vice-President Basim Sheikh Suliman, left, watches during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

At the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s move to get Israel and Palestine football officials on stage together led to a tense moment when Palestine Football Association President Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands with Basim Sheikh Suliman, the vice president of Israel’s national football governing body.

Both Rajoub and Suliman addressed the FIFA Congress on Thursday night at the Vancouver Convention Center. Then Infantino tried to orchestrate a handshake between the two functionaries, which was refused by the Palestinian delegate who moved away from Suliman.

A report of the incident on The Associated Press noted that both men stood far apart from each other and Rajoub protested loudly away from microphones before leaving the stage.