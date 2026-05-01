Gianni Infantino’s attempt at Israel-Palestine handshake backfires in tense exchange

At the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s move to get Israel and Palestine football officials on stage together led to a tense moment when Palestine Football Association President Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands with Basim Sheikh Suliman, the vice president of Israel’s national football governing body.
Both Rajoub and Suliman addressed the FIFA Congress on Thursday night at the Vancouver Convention Center. Then Infantino tried to orchestrate a handshake between the two functionaries, which was refused by the Palestinian delegate who moved away from Suliman.
A report of the incident on The Associated Press noted that both men stood far apart from each other and Rajoub protested loudly away from microphones before leaving the stage.
Rajoub seemed to be making a speech from the stage off the mic when Infantino edged closer to him. Rajoub embraced Infantino before walking off.
After the two men got off the stage, Infantino thanked them for addressing the delegates and made an appeal.
“President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman, let’s work together. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. Let’s work together for that,” Infantino said on a night he also confirmed that he would be running for re-election.
Rajoub on his part urged FIFA to address the Palestine Football Association’s allegations that Israel has breached anti-discrimination regulation by allowing clubs based in the West Bank settlements. He also said that PFA had knocked on the doors of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA ruled in March not to suspend Israel over its West Bank clubs.
Rajoub also asked whether Israel has “the right to even be part of FIFA.”
“From my side I still respect and follow all the legal procedures through FIFA institutions but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned because of the violations of the statutes of FIFA, the human rights,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yariv Teper, acting general secretary of the Israel Football Association, said that they were willing to work with the Palestinian counterparts.
“We are in the FIFA Congress,” Teper said. “Our mission is to promote football and a better future for all regions, and this is our mission.”
(With inputs from AP)