Gianni Infantino backs hydration breaks in World Cup: ‘Purely a sporting matter’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has voiced his support for the hydration breaks at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as managers and supporters continue to express displeasure at the stoppages during matches.

Infantino said that football’s governing body were not making revenue from these breaks and they were meant only for sporting reasons.

“There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance. ‌So, this is not ‌a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter,” Infantino said in ‌a statement on Wednesday.

He further added that the hot weather prevailing in North America was the main reason behind introducing the stoppages, and it was important to follow the same rules in all games of the tournament.