Gianluigi Buffon returns to Parma in Serie B after two decades

Goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon has returned to his first club Parma 20 years after leaving, the Italian club announced on Thursday.
The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club, who were relegated from Serie A in 2020-21, after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract.
He is back where he belongs.
Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, began his career as a youth player at Parma aged 13 in 1991 and made his Serie A debut as a 17-year-old four years later.
He soon established a glowing reputation, helping his club win the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia in 1998-99, and became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Juventus in a deal worth around 33 million pounds (US$46.06 million) in 2001.
1995: Buffon makes his debut for Parma aged 17.
The Italian has been at Juventus ever since, apart from one season at Paris St Germain in 2018-19, and his honours list includes 10 Serie A titles, one Ligue 1 title and the World Cup among others.
Buffon deputised for Wojciech Szczesny last season, making 14 appearances in all competitions, which included playing every minute of a triumphant Coppa Italia campaign for Juve.
