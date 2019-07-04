Gianluigi Buffon back at Juventus after one season at Paris Saint Germain

Toggle Menu
It's a return for the 41-year-old Buffon after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon poses for selfies with fans as he arrives to undergo medical tests at the Juventus Medical Center in Turin, Italy on Thursday. (Source: AP)

The longtime Bianconeri goalkeeper was undergoing medical tests with Juventus on Thursday, after which he was expected to sign a one-year contract with the club.

Juventus posted pictures and videos of Buffon signing autographs for fans outside Juventus’ training facility before he went inside for the tests.

Buffon is expected to serve as the reserve goalkeeper behind starter Wojciech Szczesny. He needs eight appearances to break the record of former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini as the most capped player in Serie A history.

After this season, Buffon is expected to become a member of Juventus’ management.

