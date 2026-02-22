Gianluca Prestianni admits of using anti-gay slur against Vinicius in the Champions League clash

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)

The alleged racism controversy against Vinicius Jr in the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid has taken a new turn.

Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused to hurling racial slurs towards Vinicius, has already given evidence in UEFA’s investigation into the matter.

As reported by ESPN, the Argentinian, 20, has given evidence stating that he called Vinicius the anti-gay slur “m——” in Spanish, rather than “mono,” which is Spanish for monkey.

European football’s governing body is holding an inquiry into the incident during the second half at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, in a flashpoint after Vinícius scored the game’s only goal.