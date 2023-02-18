scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Ghanaian winger Atsu’s body found under rubble in Turkey quake: Agent

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club

Ghana national team player Atsu had joined Hatayspor in September of last year, after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week’s massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent said.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 13:27 IST
