Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Ghana eye 2010 World Cup revenge

Black Stars hope to bury the ghosts of Soccer City and Suarez’s ‘Hand of Devil’ moment

Luis Suarez was as unremorseful on Thursday as he was 12 years ago.

During the pre-match press conference in Doha, a Ghanaian journalist didn’t mince words in describing how the country felt about the Uruguayan striker. “Some Ghana fans feel you are the devil itself,” the journalist began, going on to say how the country was looking forward to his retirement before eventually asking him if he’d apologise.

Suarez, rather cheekily, replied: “(sic) I did handball the ball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. Maybe I would apologise if I did a tackle, injured a player and took a red card. But in this situation… It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. The player who missed the penalty, he would do the same. It’s not my responsibility how he shot the penalty.”

And thus, the stage was set for a spicy reunion between the two teams who last met on that fateful evening at Soccer City in Johannesburg in 2010. It was the quarterfinals of the World Cup and Ghana had dished out some breathtaking football to stretch a star-studded Uruguayan side that had the likes of Suarez and Diego Forlan playing at their peak.

The score was 1-1 when the clock ticked into the final minute of extra time. Ghana had won a free-kick on the right flank and a cross was whipped into the box that caused complete mayhem. It was flicked goalwards by a Ghanaian head; the Uruguayan goalkeeper stepped out to catch the ball but completely missed it; a defender then made a goal-line clearance which went straight to Dominic Adiyah, whose header was well on target. (READ MORE)