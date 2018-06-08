Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Ghana football boss banned for 90 days by FIFA

Ghana football boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is under investigation for possible ethics violations and has been provisionally suspended for 90 days.

By: Reuters | Updated: June 9, 2018 9:42:49 am
Nyantakyi has not replied to multiple requests for comment while the GFA has said it would cooperate with any investigation. (Source: AP)
Related News

The head of Ghana’s soccer federation, Kwesi Nyantakyi, said on Friday he had resigned after he was suspended by global soccer body FIFA for possible ethics violations having been accused of taking kickbacks.

Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s decision-making Council, also apologised to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government for what he called his “indiscretion”.

“After a meeting of the Executive Committee this afternoon I decided to resign as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA),” he said in a statement.

Nyantakyi, who has been GFA president since 2005 and was elected to the FIFA Council in September 2016, was filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

FIFA said on Friday it was suspending Nyantakyi for 90 days. The Ghanaian government has begun a process to dissolve the national soccer body, Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said on Thursday.

On Friday, Ghana’s police locked down the GFA offices, declaring the building a crime scene.

Segments of the recording by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas appeared to show Nyantakyi also demanding kickbacks to pass on to top government officials, including the presidency.

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo has called for criminal investigations against Nyantakyi.

FIFA has not yet commented on whether any action will be taken over the government’s plan to dissolve the GFA.

The global soccer body does not accept any third party, including government, interference in its member associations.

It could respond by suspending Ghana’s membership, which would mean the country’s national teams could no longer compete in international competition.

Ghana, who have played at three previous World Cups, missed out on the this year’s tournament which starts in Russia on June 14.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 