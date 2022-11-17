scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ghana double sees off Swiss in World Cup warm-up

Ghana takes on Portugal in their Group H opener at Doha's 974 Stadium next Thursday, while the Swiss play the same day against Cameroon

Ghana's defender Abdul Baba Rahman, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender Silvan Widmer. (AP)

Ghana scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes to secure a convincing 2-0 win over Switzerland in their World Cup warm-up friendly in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Defender Mohammed Salisu broke the deadlock with a looping header from a poorly defended corner as Ghana took a 70th-minute lead. A storming run from Kamaldeen Sulemana four minutes later was blocked by Swiss goalkeeper Yann
Sommer but the ball popped up for Antoine Semenyo to fire home from close range. Both countries were using the
match to prepare for their opening game at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana takes on Portugal in their Group H opener at Doha’s 974 Stadium next Thursday, while the Swiss play the same day against Cameroon in their opening Group G game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 06:54:29 pm
